Centrifuge (CFG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.23 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $30.23 million and $1.07 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 548,273,269 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 548,248,590 with 494,606,693 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.50703177 USD and is up 10.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,283,286.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

