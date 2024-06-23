Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total value of $1,283,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,784 shares of company stock worth $4,523,353 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $542.47 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $654.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.17.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.61%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

