CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 10,674 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,674 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 621.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in AT&T by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 64,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in AT&T by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 80,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in AT&T by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 191,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 65,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

