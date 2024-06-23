Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 19.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.39.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $26,442.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $205,758.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,275 shares in the company, valued at $19,226,292.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $1,031,032. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Ciena from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

