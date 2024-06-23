Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $221,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 362,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 624,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.29. 65,576,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,527,716. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

