Clarus Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 246,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 283,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,810,000 after buying an additional 22,518 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $196.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $563.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

