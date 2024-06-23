Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.70. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 19,343 shares trading hands.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Free Report) by 538.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,137 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.