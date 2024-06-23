Coin98 Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $141.36 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges.

similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002457 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,777,664 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

