Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 533 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.08% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,778,000 after buying an additional 72,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 469,947 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,848,000 after acquiring an additional 278,287 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,419,000 after purchasing an additional 422,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $593,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,494,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,494,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.25. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.