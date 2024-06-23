Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,650,000 after buying an additional 82,017 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,408 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $240.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.20. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.