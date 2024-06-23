Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.15 Million Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,303 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $140.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Churchill Downs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

