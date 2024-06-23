Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $596,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 93.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,763,000 after buying an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $547.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $551.29. The company has a market capitalization of $472.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.