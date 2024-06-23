Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,736 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.36% of Integer worth $52,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Integer alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock worth $2,130,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Integer

Integer Stock Up 0.2 %

ITGR stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Integer’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.