Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 193 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $450.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $471.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $444.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

