Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,762,000 after acquiring an additional 616,732 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after acquiring an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,827,000 after acquiring an additional 308,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

SPGI stock opened at $439.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $427.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

