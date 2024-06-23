Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 4,053 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 690,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after buying an additional 58,660 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EPP opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $45.29.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

