Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 456,879 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,879 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,600,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,191,000 after purchasing an additional 101,412 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,030.7% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 199,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after buying an additional 192,846 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $110.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

