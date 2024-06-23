Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 48,757 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,757 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 509,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after acquiring an additional 305,015 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,576,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,254,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 285,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after buying an additional 120,330 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,554,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,725,000 after buying an additional 120,123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

SMMD stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.