CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Shares Up 6.4%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. 1,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Get CreditRiskMonitor.com alerts:

CreditRiskMonitor.com Stock Up 6.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $23.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.16.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter.

About CreditRiskMonitor.com

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CreditRiskMonitor.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.