CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CRH alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 12.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 16.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,856,000 after purchasing an additional 80,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 20.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CRH shares. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRH

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.