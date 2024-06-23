Cronos Price Hits $0.0931 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and approximately $3.76 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0931 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00037837 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012551 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010563 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

