CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $9,914,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $380.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 718.18, a P/E/G ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $394.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,742 shares of company stock worth $57,672,688. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

