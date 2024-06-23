CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Raised by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $9,914,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $380.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a PE ratio of 718.18, a P/E/G ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $394.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.62.
View Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Micron Technology Stock Volatility Despite Analyst Upgrades
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.