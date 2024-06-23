CVA Family Office LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HD opened at $355.80 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $337.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

