CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 18,171 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 200.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,241 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walmart alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $67.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.