Cwm LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Up 0.1 %

Saia stock opened at $460.61 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.15 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.41.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

