Cwm LLC Buys 1,670 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.52.

APA Stock Down 0.7 %

APA stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

