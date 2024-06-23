Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 241.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $291.27 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.30 and a 200-day moving average of $290.46.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $542.80 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $216,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.34, for a total value of $2,635,520.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,741,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,597,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $216,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,512 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

