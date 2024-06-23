Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,059,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,681,000 after acquiring an additional 354,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. UBS Group began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.90 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

