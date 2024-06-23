Cwm LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,837,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 25,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 66,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 66,231 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXG opened at $84.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $88.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

