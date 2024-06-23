Cwm LLC Increases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,472,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,438,000 after buying an additional 243,444 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,243,000 after buying an additional 101,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,871,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $168,860,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 199,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.37.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

