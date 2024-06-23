Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,442,000 after buying an additional 167,849 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,270,000 after buying an additional 1,216,121 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,638,000 after buying an additional 628,512 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,868,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

BYD opened at $53.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.59. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $960.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.26 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 14.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $100,034.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.