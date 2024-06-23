Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,410.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 973,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,488,000 after purchasing an additional 934,271 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,426,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,978,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,897,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNO. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VNO opened at $25.81 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 172.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

