Cwm LLC Purchases 1,515 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 161.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ingredion alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,360 shares of company stock worth $4,515,761 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.21. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $122.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Get Our Latest Report on INGR

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.