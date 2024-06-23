Cwm LLC Sells 231 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,210 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.41. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $57.32 and a 52 week high of $107.91.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on STX. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.