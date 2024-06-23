Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.1% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Holland Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $130.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $331.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.