Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,524 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.4% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $58,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

NYSE:UNH opened at $482.59 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $497.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

