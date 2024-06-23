dForce USD Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $15.32 million and $1,035.16 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00015546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00115811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008957 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,494,282 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98798737 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $4,483.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

