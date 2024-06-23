Don Gray Purchases 41,200 Shares of Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) Director Don Gray acquired 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,384.00.

Don Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Don Gray purchased 20,900 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,588.00.

Petrus Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE PRQ opened at C$1.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$1.11 and a 1-year high of C$1.81. The company has a market cap of C$163.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.18.

Petrus Resources Dividend Announcement

Petrus Resources ( TSE:PRQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Petrus Resources had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of C$28.04 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.2056632 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Petrus Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRQ. Stifel Canada downgraded Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

