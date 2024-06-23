Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,275,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Dover by 160.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,428,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,319,000 after acquiring an additional 879,533 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dover by 2,173.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after acquiring an additional 781,189 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after acquiring an additional 492,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Dover by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 252,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 208,378 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $182.50 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $188.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.02 and a 200 day moving average of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

