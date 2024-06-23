Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 678965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Drone Delivery Canada Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$43.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

