Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,146,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $99.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.24.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

