Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Boosted by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2,805.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 37,167 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 111,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ecolab by 526.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 47,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

Shares of ECL opened at $243.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $245.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

