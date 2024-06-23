Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.7% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 81.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total value of $172,732,959.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,583,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,450,473,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $883.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $905.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $798.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $728.91.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

