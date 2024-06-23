Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Fortitude Family Office LLC

Fortitude Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 407.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $110.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $436.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

