Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.06% of Federated Hermes worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.39. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $37.91.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

FHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

