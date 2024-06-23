Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 980,225 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,988,000 after buying an additional 65,402 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 306,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $55.68 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $60.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

