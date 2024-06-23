Flow (FLOW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.96 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Flow has a market capitalization of $951.96 million and approximately $18.96 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00000980 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,511,780,104 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

