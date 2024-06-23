GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 956 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,145,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3,636.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 80,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.5 %

UAL stock opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

