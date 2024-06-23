GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 162,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

NYSE:HASI opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

