GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,506,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,755,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $486.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $487.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.00. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,579,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

